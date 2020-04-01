Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,227,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.12% of Ecolab worth $622,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ECL opened at $155.83 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.20.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cfra lifted their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.57.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

