Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stake Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,408,000 after acquiring an additional 129,347 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Encore Wire by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 286,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Encore Wire by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 143,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Encore Wire by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Shares of WIRE opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.29. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $38.04 and a 1-year high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.32). Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $302.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

WIRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Sidoti dropped their price target on Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.