Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,093 SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $54.18. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $59.55.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

