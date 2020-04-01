Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 698 CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,848,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $955,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.32. The company has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.16.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

