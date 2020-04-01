Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 712 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,206,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $349,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

