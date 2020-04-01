Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 776 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.9467 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.