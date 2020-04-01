Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Invests $45,000 in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.25.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $117.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,456 shares of company stock worth $19,499,222. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

