Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Invests $60,000 in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.18.

LLY stock opened at $138.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.91 and a 200-day moving average of $125.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $29,213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,441,468 shares in the company, valued at $15,780,842,613.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 907,302 shares of company stock valued at $126,698,206. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

