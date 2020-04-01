Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Invests $74,000 in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth $237,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth $906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enbridge from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays raised Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.08.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.