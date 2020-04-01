Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Westrock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Westrock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Westrock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Westrock by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Westrock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Westrock stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

