Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $74,000 Investment in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 20,917 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 358,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGA opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average is $50.83.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MGA shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC raised shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

