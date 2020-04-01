Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFG opened at $70.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. American Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Financial Group from $124.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

