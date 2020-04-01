Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Metlife from to in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

