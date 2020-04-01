Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,599,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,632,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,598,000 after purchasing an additional 35,594 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.56.

TRV opened at $99.35 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

