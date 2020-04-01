Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 239 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura increased their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.44.

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total transaction of $4,004,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,445 shares of company stock valued at $19,174,961. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE opened at $318.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.97. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

