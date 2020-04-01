Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,612,000 after purchasing an additional 27,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,879,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,077,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,751,000 after purchasing an additional 144,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.11. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.43.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

