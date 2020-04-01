Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Takes $62,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $716,569,000 after acquiring an additional 232,813 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,748,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,047,000 after acquiring an additional 134,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $506,457,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,050,000 after acquiring an additional 101,713 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average of $98.50. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

