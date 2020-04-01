Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,624,000 after buying an additional 2,214,993 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,600,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $760,802,000 after buying an additional 1,252,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,040,000 after buying an additional 5,812,651 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,722,000 after buying an additional 1,258,192 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,720,000 after buying an additional 125,463 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

NYSE:BX opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.71.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 156,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.