Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,857 Shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufact. were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,038,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after acquiring an additional 125,840 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,131,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 93,991 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXL opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $407.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Axle & Manufact. news, Director John F. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,886.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Mccaslin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,322. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 46,500 shares of company stock worth $256,865 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXL. ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

