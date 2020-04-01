Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNMK. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 317.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 340,566 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 589,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 169,640 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 55.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 282,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 100,768 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,709,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,890,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 406,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 48,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 53.79% and a negative return on equity of 315.97%. The company had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNMK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

In related news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 28,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $141,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 851,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,360.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Mendel sold 7,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $37,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,450 shares of company stock worth $408,241 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

