Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $301,000 Stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,053 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 344,080 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GAP were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPS. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in GAP by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on GAP from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE:GPS opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. Gap Inc has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.88.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 2.14%. GAP’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gap Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

GAP Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

