Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $304,000 Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $16,117,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 2,779.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after acquiring an additional 599,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,681,000 after acquiring an additional 405,127 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 252,746 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.85.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. Evercore ISI upgraded Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 26th. TheStreet cut Builders FirstSource from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

