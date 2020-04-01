Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $292,000 in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Herc by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Herc by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Herc by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of HRI stock opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $550.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.61.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.36). Herc had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.