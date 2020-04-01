Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GNL opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. Global Net Lease Inc has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

