Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Triton International were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Vestar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,233,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Triton International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,792,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,063,000 after buying an additional 43,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Triton International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,853,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 95,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Triton International news, Director Claude Germain bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.65 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,610 shares in the company, valued at $942,466.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triton International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

TRTN stock opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Triton International Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.21.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). Triton International had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Triton International Ltd will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

