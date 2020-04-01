Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 737,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 253,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

