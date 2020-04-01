Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $38,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,436 shares of company stock worth $758,388. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLAB opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $665.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.59. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.50 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

