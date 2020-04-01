Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,858 Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 734.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $106.39. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.