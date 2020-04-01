Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,996,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 210,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 53,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.28.

NYSE:LOW opened at $86.05 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.83 and a 200-day moving average of $112.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

