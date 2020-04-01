Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 2,282 LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,162 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,730,000 after acquiring an additional 988,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,085,384,000 after acquiring an additional 738,892 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $62,362,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,886,000 after acquiring an additional 635,602 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average of $83.81. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

