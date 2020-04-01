Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $207,000 in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,209,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 617,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 662,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,650,000 after purchasing an additional 51,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AFLAC from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet cut shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.95.

AFL opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

