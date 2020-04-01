Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,722 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $129,471,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,080,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,954,000 after buying an additional 564,070 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $42,282,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,496,000 after buying an additional 320,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,816,000 after buying an additional 233,424 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FRC opened at $82.28 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $122.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FRC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.07.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

