Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New $243,000 Investment in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,557,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,137 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 811,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,876,000 after acquiring an additional 26,691 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.