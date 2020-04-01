Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $138,000 Position in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 711.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLNC shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $548.77 million, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 424.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

