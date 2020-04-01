Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 753.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 718,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 634,535 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 975.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 26,028 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 519,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 153,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $362.58 million, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85. Digital Turbine Inc has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $9.13.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $66,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 69,500 shares of company stock worth $443,885. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.