Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Etsy, Inc. offers e-commerce services. It provides online and offline marketplaces to buy and sell goods. The company’s product include art, home and living, mobile accessories, jewelry, wedding, and others. It operates primarily in Berlin, Germany, Dublin, Ireland, Hudson, New York, London, United Kingdom, Melbourne, Australia, Paris, France, San Francisco, California and Toronto, Canada. Etsy, Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Etsy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Etsy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.99.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $38.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.17. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.89 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $991,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,643,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,163,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,683,665. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Etsy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

