Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,820 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIS opened at $121.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.92 and its 200-day moving average is $136.49. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.84.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

