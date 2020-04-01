Fidelity National Information Servcs Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,442 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the typical volume of 1,931 call options.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,535,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,551,670,000 after buying an additional 463,778 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,669,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,014,061,000 after buying an additional 123,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,229,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,979,168,000 after buying an additional 113,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,248,370,000 after buying an additional 520,871 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $785,947,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.84.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $121.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 128.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.49.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

