Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,259,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSA opened at $198.61 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $266.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.18.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

