Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,335 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.2% of Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,079,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,498,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.97.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $157.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,218.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.20. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $116.13 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

