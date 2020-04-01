Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,942,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.53.

Shares of HON opened at $133.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

