Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Takes $40,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PSX opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.50. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

