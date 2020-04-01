Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX opened at $173.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.59. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.07.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

