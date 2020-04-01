First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,538 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE CHCT opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.53. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.39 million, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $16.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.77 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

