First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 503 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFR. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,937,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,767,000 after acquiring an additional 442,307 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,438,000 after buying an additional 229,580 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $15,778,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,079.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,075,000 after buying an additional 159,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,477,000 after buying an additional 110,870 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $235,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

CFR opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

