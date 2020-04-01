First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,529 John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JHSC opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $29.28.

