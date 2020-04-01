First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,815,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after buying an additional 704,366 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Huntsman by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 147,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 44,362 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Huntsman by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 109,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,192,000 after buying an additional 1,362,356 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntsman from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

In other Huntsman news, CEO Anthony P. Hankins purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,257,721.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter R. Huntsman purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $142,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,544,820 shares in the company, valued at $105,517,924.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

