First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,279.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period.

VLUE opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6936 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

