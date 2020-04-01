First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 105 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,061,000 after acquiring an additional 21,202 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 441,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,310,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,704,000 after acquiring an additional 57,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,048,000. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $350.56 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.66 and a 1 year high of $413.02. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $364.30 and its 200 day moving average is $358.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.12). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. The firm had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.50 million. Analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIO. Barclays reduced their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

