First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,201 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period.

BATS:EFV opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.08.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

